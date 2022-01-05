Prince Andrew’s ‘atrocious attitude’ exposed toward royal workers

Experts have revealed Prince Andrew’s startling attitude toward royal servants. Former Kensington Palace cook Darren McGrady discovered this assertion in Harry: The People’s Prince, a 2013 book.

He stated, “[Diana] would often bring William and Harry down to the kitchen to say thank you after a meal they’d enjoyed, Fergie was always trying to copy her. She would do it with Beatrice and Eugenie.”

“But it was so obvious that she was just trying to be Diana. Plus, she’d get the names of the chefs wrong,” he concluded.

At the time, “Andrew always came straight to the point and told you exactly what he wanted. Whereas Harry had been taught to say ‘Please may I have…’, Andrew would bark, ‘Where are my mangoes? I want my mangoes.”

“Before concluding he also added, “I’m not surprised that Harry has turned out to be the same as Diana. She doted on him.”