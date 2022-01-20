Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
20th Jan, 2022. 05:35 pm

PSL 2022 Anthem Singer Aima Baig Deceives FBR

Aima Baig, the PSL 2022 anthem singer, is in the news for reasons unrelated to her profession. This time, she’s in the spotlight for embarrassing the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) with her smart mind.

According to sources, the tax watchdog has filed a lawsuit against the 26-year-old singer for avoiding taxes of Rs. 85 million for the tax years 2018, 2019, and 2020.

During the first phase of the proceedings, the FBR directed that all of Aima Baig’s bank accounts be frozen in order to reclaim a portion of the defaulted amount.

The FBR then discovered that the singer had anticipated the action and had taken Rs. 25 million from all of her bank accounts before the tax body could act.

After freezing the singer’s empty bank accounts, the FBR is now considering searching her home and confiscating all of her luxury vehicles in try to recoup the taxes.

Before taking legal action against Aima Baig, the FBR served her with a notice requiring her to pay the outstanding tax as soon as possible. The tax watchdog had also given her a 15-day deadline to respond in writing to the problem.

Aima Baig rose to prominence in 2015 after appearing on a television show. She is well recognised for her performances in the films Lahore Se Agay, Na Maloom Afraad 2, Teefa in Trouble, and Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2.

She has been the talk of the town since last night, when videos of the highly anticipated PSL 7 song featuring her and Atif Aslam were leaked on social media ahead of its official release.

