Following the Pandora leak, the Queen’s estate has launched an investigation into the Azerbaijan ruler’s connection.

Andrew Marr warned Britain to prepare for an “ethical earthquake” when the Queen expires as he let slash at the royals, claiming some are “behaving like free riders”.

The expert broadcaster talked about the future of the kingdom throughout his first interview since leaving the BBC in December.

Marr considers that big deviations are coming – and cautioned that the country will enter a state of shock when the Her Majesty passes.

He supposes the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge to “orchestrate a clear-out” with the goal of preserving the sustenance of the public.

“There is a sense that the whole issue of the future has not been discussed for a very long time, because the Queen is so admired and so revered,” he said.

“When that terrible day comes that the Queen is no longer with us, the country will go into a state of shock – it will be like an ethical earthquake and I do not think it is fully understood or appreciated how this is going to be an absolutely massive moment in all our lives.

“I know the Prince of Wales has plans for reforming the monarchy; it appears Charles and William will orchestrate a clear-out,” Marr told the Daily Mail.

“I’m sorry to say some members of the royal family have been behaving like free riders, assuming the monarchy — the institution itself — can never be questioned.”