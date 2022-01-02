Ranveer Singh shares first selfie of 2022

Ranveer Singh, the Bollywood star, rang in the New Year with a holiday away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

The actor shared many photos from his beach vacation on Instagram, including one in which he raises a toast to the new year.

He wrote in the caption, “First day of the rest of my life”. The actor even credited his wife Deepika Padukone for some of the clicks in the set of pictures.

Ranveer’s photos from the Maldives show him soaking up the sun and relaxing on the sands.

The actor’s most recent film was ’83,’ in which he starred alongside an ensemble cast as Kapil Dev.

Ranveer will star in two films this year, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ and ‘Cirkus,’ in which he will reunite with his ‘Simmba’ director Rohit Shetty.