23rd Jan, 2022. 09:05 am

Rio brings mischievous fun to BOL Entertainment’s Bacha Log Game Show!

In this tasty new collaboration, BOL media has paired with Peek Freans Rio to bring Pakistan’s biggest children’s game show to your screens!

Rio

Peek Freans Rio, a brand built around kids and the idea of mischievous fun has taken on a whole new endeavour as it brings Pakistan’s very own children’s game show to BOL TV. What began with a simple idea to bring laughter and a sense of accomplishment for children has now manifested itself as the most colourful and lively TV show to date, featuring fun for kids, by kids.

Keeping the trend alive of bringing fresh content for all age groups, especially youngsters, this time the channel has also won over by introducing one of the biggest kids’ game show. The show has fun filled games, activities, quizzes and competitions. There are four team named Red Beetles, Blue Dolphins, White Rabbits and Green Parrots who will competing with each other to win exciting prizes in each round.

The theme also surrounds around the world of OBOs where they prank, fool and trip their way through life for the love of Rio! Obos are a mythical creatures that live in the delicious realm of Rio land and their entire economy is built on Rios biscuits – A world almost all of us would truly love to live in, regardless of one’s age. While the Obos are generous beings, they draw the line when it comes to Rios. It’s every Obo for himself when the delectably tasty treat of a Rio biscuit is the goal, and they will partake in all sorts of mischief and buffoonery to get those. This fantasy world is the backstory for the many animated TVCs and Rio Land stories, and now comes BOL TV’s children’s game show derived from the same origins that makes the show one-of-its-kind.

Hosted by the impeccably friendly personality of Ahmed Ali Butt, perfect for heading such a show, this new production will cast children from all over the country as they take on fun and exciting challenges through the course of an episode. The concept is simple; “It’s my Rio and I will do anything to get it”. Essentially, you have to win and hoard as many Rio’s as you can, and the tasks to get there are super exciting and extra fun! The show is divided into two parts, physical activities and mental activities, including but not limited to events for Cricket, Throw ball, Spelling Bee, Shoe Laces, Guess by Emoji, Guess the Picture, RIO Fastest to Finish, Cycling and much more! These challenges serve as super fun to meander through, where at the end of each competition is a reward of something exciting.

The set design alone is enough to bring joy to any child or adult who enters the game showroom, full of colours, art, and intricate scenery to set the enjoyable and easy-going mood of the show. Fun is at the core of Rio as a brand, and the same sentiments are translated to the new venture. At the end of the day, BOL and Peek Freans have collaborated to bring joy into the lives of children and present an avenue for delightful entertainment to these kids! I don’t know about you, but I’m surely going to grab the biggest sleeve of Rio’s new double chocolate biscuit and enjoy an episode of Bacha Log Game show and feel all the excitement the production has to offer to everyone!

 

