“Saba Qamar Smokes Alot” Nasaaz From Parizaad Makes Shocking Revelation

Controversies are unavoidable in the sector. Every other actor or actress becomes embroiled in a controversy, which occasionally boosts their appeal. It is sometimes done on purpose in order to achieve popularity. A same occurrence occurred on today’s episode of Good Morning Pakistan. Adeel Afzal, who played Nasaaz in the film Parizaad, appeared on Good Morning Pakistan and startled viewers with his controversial statement.

The emcee asked the guests who they would like to be as makeup artists. Adeel Afzal assumed the identity Saba Qamar Zaman, and Nida Yasir stated that she is the only actress who wears minimal makeup, to which Adeel Afzal responded that his true purpose is to achieve popularity as she continues to smoke, and her smoking videos can go viral.

Without a doubt, Nasaaz’s statement stunned everyone, and there was stillness for a few seconds since such a forthright response was not expected. The comments on this video are making it more intriguing. Netizens believe that Adeel Afzal’s popularity will skyrocket as a result of this video. People are attempting to mainstream smoking, thus it is quickly becoming a widespread activity. Alizeh Shah was also embroiled in controversy after a video of her smoking went popular on social media.

Zarnish Khan also addressed the issue, stating that while she favours smoking, only top class women face character assassination when caught smoking; on the other hand, a typical lady does not confront hatred for this decision. Overall, Adeel Afzal has uncovered a previously unknown detail regarding Saba Qamar. Here’s the complete video. Examine it out.