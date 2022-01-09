Saboor & Ali: These adorable Nikkah highlights will surely leave you in awe

Actors Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly have entered the new chapter of their lives after they tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah ceremony on January 07.

For their big day, Saboor was spotted in a gold-beige ensemble while groom Ali is seen wearing a white Sherwani and a Turban.

Apart from the beautiful clicks, here is a video clip of the highlights that shows heartfelt moments from the couple’s Nikkah and it will definitely leave you emotional.

The blushing bride captured teary-eyed and Ali planting a kiss on her forehead to calm her down is the sweetest moment we can drool over.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faraz Mirza Weddings (@farazmirzaweddings)

The nikkah event was a daytime affair and the decor reflected that with white flower arrangements and furniture centred around a pool filled with white flower petals.

Bridesmaids, including Kinza Hashmi, Aiman Khan, Zara Noor Abbas and Sadia Ghaffar also marked attendance on the auspicious occasion.

