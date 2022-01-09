Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Jan, 2022. 04:10 pm

Saboor & Ali: These adorable Nikkah highlights will surely leave you in awe

Saboor & Ali Ansari Nikkah

Actors Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly have entered the new chapter of their lives after they tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah ceremony on January 07.

For their big day, Saboor was spotted in a gold-beige ensemble while groom Ali is seen wearing a white Sherwani and a Turban.

Apart from the beautiful clicks, here is a video clip of the highlights that shows heartfelt moments from the couple’s Nikkah and it will definitely leave you emotional.

The blushing bride captured teary-eyed and Ali planting a kiss on her forehead to calm her down is the sweetest moment we can drool over.

The nikkah event was a daytime affair and the decor reflected that with white flower arrangements and furniture centred around a pool filled with white flower petals.

Photo: Zara Noor Abbas/Instagram

Bridesmaids, including Kinza Hashmi, Aiman Khan, Zara Noor Abbas and Sadia Ghaffar also marked attendance on the auspicious occasion.

Saboor and Ali's Nikkah

Also Read: WATCH: Groom Ali Ansari break the dance floor with his killer dance moves

Previously, before making things official with Saboor, Ali Ansari had dated actress Mashal Khan but they both broke up after a very short time.

Read More

2 hours ago
Katrina Kaif drops loved-up photo with Vicky Kaushal on one month anniversary

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif is celebrating a happy one month anniversary with...
2 hours ago
What piece of advice Aiman Khan has for TikToker Jannat Mirza?

Actress Aiman Khan has shared a piece of advice for TikTok star...
3 hours ago
Dick Van Dyke: My Lucky Life In and Out of Show Business – A Memoir

TV Legend Dick Van Dyke talks about his career, his life, and...
3 hours ago
Emily in Paris, but still the same old american

If you somehow missed the first season last year, Emily in Paris...
4 hours ago
A vegetarian’s guide to finding food in Karachi

 In a society centred around meat-everything, having a plant-based diet can be...
4 hours ago
Welcome to Kashmir

People often ask me about the perfect time to visit the scenic...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

yield
11 mins ago
Breaking the yield ceiling

Lahore: Chinese scientist Yuan Longping (1930–2021), known as the “Father of hybrid...
Disha Patani
23 mins ago
Disha Patani makes beau Tiger Shroff drool with new sizzling snap

Actress Disha Patani often takes the internet by storm with her bold...
Crypto
26 mins ago
Crypto boom and financial stability

Crypto assets offer a new world of opportunities: Quick and easy payments,...
stocks
40 mins ago
Hot stocks

Adamjee Life to get listed at PSX Adamjee Insurance Company Limited’s (AICL)...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600