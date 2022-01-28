Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
28th Jan, 2022. 08:22 pm

Salman Khan’s new song Dance With Me, reminds viewer of Dhinchak Pooja

28th Jan, 2022. 08:22 pm
Salman

Salman Khan’s song Dance With Me teaser

In an Instagram post, Salman Khan revealed his new single, Dance With Me. Not only does he appear in the music video, but he also performs the song. Sajid Khan of the composer team Sajid-Wajid composed it.

The short teaser video showed Salman’s entry scene as well as him dancing while humming the hook. In the end, he said, “Hello, come dance with me.” Sharing the clip on Instagram, he wrote, “Dance with me. Hum sung nachle… #DanceWithMeTeaser.”

“Chance toh do yaar dance ka (Please give me a chance to dance with you),” one fan commented. Another said, “@beingsalmankhan yeh banda din din aur bhi zyada handsome ho raha hai (This man is getting more and more handsome by the day).” One Instagram user, however, was reminded of YouTuber Dhinchak Pooja and wrote, “Ek Dhinchak Pooja to aap m bhi h bhai (There is a Dhinchak Pooja within you, Bhai).”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

