Sara Ali Khan relives her beach moments in Maldives; WATCH VIDEO

All we need is a great trip with our dearest friends to revive and replenish our batteries. This is certainly true for our Bollywood idols, as actress Sara Ali Khan demonstrates. The Atrangi Re actress had a trip to the Maldives with her girlfriends a while back and only released a few photos from it. Sara, on the other hand, went on to relive all of her fantastic times in Maldives with her besties in a delightful film montage that will leave you speechless.

Sara took to Instagram to share a video of herself chilling with her friends Sara Vaisoha and Kamiya. Sara could be seen in the video taking over the Maldives with her friends, from dancing on the beach in a bikini with her buddies to cycling around the resort. She is also seen swimming in the pool and riding on a yacht with her friends. Sara is also spotted meditating and relaxing by the pool to find tranquilly. Sara appeared to treasure each of her recollections.

She shared it by writing, “I’m missing the breeze in my hair. Face tanned, hair unkempt. So here’s a sneak peek that I thought I’d offer. I’ve been chilling all day with no worries. Great feelings around at sunrise and sunset.”

Meanwhile, Sara has recently made headlines for her film shoot in Indore with Vicky Kaushal. Laxman Utekar will direct her and Vicky in a romantic comedy. Dinesh Vijan is producing the film, which is being shot in Madhya Pradesh. Aside from that, Sara has received a lot of appreciation from the fans for her role as Rinku in Atrangi Re, which she co-starred in with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.