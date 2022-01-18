Sarah Khan looks drop dead gorgeous in drool-worthy bridal outfit

Sarah Khan, the adorable and talented showbiz star who is currently enjoying motherhood with her little daughter, Alyana Falak, recently appeared in a photoshoot for a jewellery campaign and looked drool-worthy in her regal bridal ensemble.

The Sabaat star has been rightly known as one of the most beautiful actresses in Pakistan, and these pictures of this beauty are proof of why she always looks so adorable.

She recently posted a video wherein she was wearing all red, and yes, she looked drop-dead gorgeous in it.

Have a look:

She donned this lovely, heavily embellished outfit that had a deep plunging neckline. The dress had dramatic sleeves that added more sensuality to her final look. She stole the limelight with a heavy bridal jewellery set that included large earrings and a delicate neckpiece to give her a diva look. The actress wore matching maang tika and jhumar to give that perfect look that any bride can don for her big day.

