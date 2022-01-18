Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 06:43 pm

Sarah Khan looks drop dead gorgeous in drool-worthy bridal outfit

Sarah Khan looks drop dead gorgeous in drool-worthy bridal outfit

Sarah Khan looks drop dead gorgeous in drool-worthy bridal outfit

Sarah Khan, the adorable and talented showbiz star who is currently enjoying motherhood with her little daughter, Alyana Falak, recently appeared in a photoshoot for a jewellery campaign and looked drool-worthy in her regal bridal ensemble.

The Sabaat star has been rightly known as one of the most beautiful actresses in Pakistan, and these pictures of this beauty are proof of why she always looks so adorable.

Read more: Fans go berserk as Sarah Khan looks ethereal in these clicks

She recently posted a video wherein she was wearing all red, and yes, she looked drop-dead gorgeous in it.

Have a look:

She donned this lovely, heavily embellished outfit that had a deep plunging neckline. The dress had dramatic sleeves that added more sensuality to her final look. She stole the limelight with a heavy bridal jewellery set that included large earrings and a delicate neckpiece to give her a diva look. The actress wore matching maang tika and jhumar to give that perfect look that any bride can don for her big day.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

Read More

2 hours ago
Anurag Kashyap expossed an scammer on his Instagram

Anurag Kashyap, the famed Bollywood filmmaker, called out and warned a "scamster."...
2 hours ago
Actor Ali Abbas talks about Ahmed Ali Butt's win in PISA Awards

Actor Ali Abbas, son of famous actor Waseem Abbas, spoke out about...
2 hours ago
Wrestler John Cena spilled the beans on his acting career in a recent interview

With the recent release of John Cena's Peacemaker series by DC, the...
3 hours ago
Anti-tokenism message shared by the latest cover of British Vogue

The cover of the latest issue of British Vogue issued an anti-tokenism...
3 hours ago
Film studio Miramax is suing the director as he auctions off the screenplay of 'Pulp Fiction'

On January 17, US director Quentin Tarantino will auction off his first...
4 hours ago
Hassan Raheem, released a new music video call Sun Le Na on Monday

On Monday, Hasan Raheem, Pakistan's most popular indie artist, released a music...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

2 mins ago
Vivo Y55 5G Goes Official with MediaTek Chip, Triple-lens Camera and Sleek Design

The Vivo Y55 5G is the latest Y-series phone to be released...
Abu Dhabi
17 mins ago
Suspected drone attack in Abu Dhabi

In Abu Dhabi, three individuals were killed and six others were injured...
LHC
23 mins ago
Bail petition: LHC summons DG Anti-Corruption Establishment

The Lahore High Court on Tuesday sought personal appearance of Director General...
Samsung Galaxy A10
25 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy A10 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy A10 costs Rs. 21,999. The selling pricing...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600