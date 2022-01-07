Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Jan, 2022. 01:05 pm

Sarah Khan shares latest pictures of Alyana with father Falak Shabir

Alyana looks adorable grinning for the camera. Image: Instagram

Actress Sarah Khan is truly relishing her motherhood these days as the star keeps on sharing cute adorable pictures of her little bundle of joy Alyana on Instagram.

Khan took to Instagram stories and shared some heartwarming pictures of Alyana with her father Falak Shabir.

Read more: Sarah Khan’s daughter Alyana looks super adorable in her latest video

Alyana looks super adorable grinning widely to the camera all dolled up as per the weather.

In other pictures, Falak could be seen playing with the baby doll.

Read more: Falak Shabbir droll over Sarah Khan’s latest pictures

Sarah and Shabir had their daughter in October last year and the couple has been relishing their parenthood since then.

Here is the throwback to Alyana’s pictures since her birth:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Falak Shabir (@falakshabir1)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Falak Shabir (@falakshabir1)

