Sarah Khan shares latest pictures of Alyana with father Falak Shabir

Actress Sarah Khan is truly relishing her motherhood these days as the star keeps on sharing cute adorable pictures of her little bundle of joy Alyana on Instagram.

Khan took to Instagram stories and shared some heartwarming pictures of Alyana with her father Falak Shabir.

Alyana looks super adorable grinning widely to the camera all dolled up as per the weather.

In other pictures, Falak could be seen playing with the baby doll.

Sarah and Shabir had their daughter in October last year and the couple has been relishing their parenthood since then.

Here is the throwback to Alyana’s pictures since her birth:

