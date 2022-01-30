Sarwat Gilani gives fans behind-the-scene look into her workspace

Pakistani actress Sarwat Gilani recently shared a photo of her unorthodox home office, which left people stunned. The Churails star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself seated in the bathroom with a laptop, documents, and stationery, captioning it as her present workspace.

“Most great ideas come to me in my bathroom so I’ve made it into my work station and my husband was totally amused”, she captioned her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarwat G (@sarwatg)

“I’ve been working on a project for three years and it’s finally taking shape and I can’t wait to share it with you all! You will love it! Please pray for me,” she continued.

Sarwat was last seen in Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam, which was broadcast on ZEE5 last year.