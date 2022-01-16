Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

16th Jan, 2022. 08:02 pm

Selena Gomez to host Oscars 2022

American singer and songwriter Selena Gomez and her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin are slated to headline the 94th Annual Academy Oscars Awards. Earlier reports suggested that Saturday Night Live actor Pete Davidson was in talks with the event’s producers about the role.

Read more: Oscars will have a host again in 2022

Variety, on the other hand, confirmed that the informal conversation did not result in anything being finalized. Furthermore, the 28-year-old TV celebrity is the face of the popular comedy show, which airs on NBC as the Oscars are televised on ABC. Bringing in Davidson for the event would just mean that ABC would be promoting its rival.

Meanwhile, the Wolves singer and her co-stars are anticipated to land the lucrative offer, as the event aims to target a younger audience. ABC Entertainment head Craig Erwich told the magazine that the iconic three‘ has a big following.

