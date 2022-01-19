Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
19th Jan, 2022. 10:33 pm

Shah Rukh Khan makes his Instagram comeback after four months

On Wednesday, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan pleased his fans with a nice surprise. The Bollywood Badshah has uploaded a video of himself on social media after a long hiatus. The clip is a television commercial for a television network, but SRK supporters are overjoyed to see their 'king back' in his homeland.

Shah Rukh talks about success and how it “reflects in everything you do” in the Television ad. Gauri Khan, his wife, also appears in the video. The actor’s ecstatic admirers lavished him with love in the comments area, dropping heart emojis. “King is Back,” one of them wrote. “Finally u are back,” wrote another. “Good to see SRK’s post after so long…… Love srk always”

 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Since his son Aryan Khan was arrested in the drugs on cruise case in October of last year, Shah Rukh Khan has been absent from social media. Since then, he has kept a low profile and has not made any public appearances. He was only seen at a virtual event for a car company with which he has had a lengthy association. He’s also been absent from social media, despite the fact that his wife Gauri and daughter Suhana frequently send updates.

On the professional front, King Khan has been busy with Sidharth Anand’s Pathan, which marks his return to the big screen after the 2018 feature Zero. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham both play pivotal roles in the film.

