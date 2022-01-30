Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 08:41 pm

Shahid Kapoor cuddles up with Mira as they bask in the sun

Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 08:41 pm
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor hugs her wife

Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor’s wife, shared a glimpse of the couple’s weekend as they spent time outside. Mira posted a selfie on Instagram with Shahid resting his head on her shoulder.

Mira Rajput wore an olive green sweatshirt, minimal makeup, and her hair was left loose in the snap. Shahid Kapoor wore black eyeglasses and a navy blue jacket.

The couple were seen basking in the sun on a winter day. Sharing the post, Mira captioned it, “Sugarboo.” Fans showered them with praise taking to the comments section. A fan wrote, “Better together.” Another person said, “Simply beautiful.” “Leading the sassy life girl,” commented a user.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

 

Read More

49 mins ago
Deepika Padukone compares black dress with her iconic red lipstick

The Shakun Batra-directed film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi,...
1 hour ago
'I always wanted to work with Ahmed Ali Akbar aka Parizaad,' Saboor Aly reveals

Parizaad: The chartbuster drama finally ends after a grand release of its last...
1 hour ago
‘I cried when I first read the script,’ says Ahmed Ali Akbar aka Parizaad

'Parizaad' the most popular and talked-about drama serial, finally ends. Fans are...
4 hours ago
Hania Aamir has been named Peshawar Zalmi's brand ambassador

Hania Aamir, a popular Pakistani film and television actor, has been named...
11 hours ago
Sharon Stone - The Beauty of Living Twice

Sharon Stone’s memoir The Beauty of Living Twice is unlike other autobiographies...
11 hours ago
Five Films that changed the face of cinema

When it comes to the world of cinema, there are several landmark...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

girls
7 mins ago
Viral video: Two girl’s groove on Shahnaz gill’s boring day 

Yashraj Mukhate's amusing remixes are simply too good to pass up, and...
Deepika Padukone
12 mins ago
Deepika Padukone recalls barging to the men’s washroom with Alia

Deepika Padukone remembered how she and Alia Bhatt barged into a men's...
Vivo Y30 Price
19 mins ago
Vivo Y30 Price in Pakistan After Increased Taxes

PTA Mobile Tax Vivo Y30: This is the era of mobile phones...
Iran
23 mins ago
Iran reports 21,996 new COVID-19 cases, 6,344,179 in total

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- Iran's Health Ministry on Sunday reported 21,996...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600