Shahid Kapoor cuddles up with Mira as they bask in the sun

Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor’s wife, shared a glimpse of the couple’s weekend as they spent time outside. Mira posted a selfie on Instagram with Shahid resting his head on her shoulder.

Mira Rajput wore an olive green sweatshirt, minimal makeup, and her hair was left loose in the snap. Shahid Kapoor wore black eyeglasses and a navy blue jacket.

The couple were seen basking in the sun on a winter day. Sharing the post, Mira captioned it, “Sugarboo.” Fans showered them with praise taking to the comments section. A fan wrote, “Better together.” Another person said, “Simply beautiful.” “Leading the sassy life girl,” commented a user.