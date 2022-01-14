Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
14th Jan, 2022. 11:09 pm

Shilpa Shetty flaunts her blush pink skirt in style

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, who never ceases to amaze her fans with her stylish choices. She is a fashionista who made headlines with her OTT sequin saree styles. Shilpa knows how to pull off each style with grace and charm.

In her latest pictures, the 46-year-old actress made our hearts skip in a floral embroidered co-ord outfit.

Take a look:

Hungama 2 starlet donned a blush pink digital print blossoms on the floor-sweeping skirt, as well as the hand-embroidered mosaic work on the waistline, jacket, and bralette top, making it an ideal festive ready piece.

