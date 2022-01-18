Shilpa Shetty starts her week with the Cat and Camel exercise, WATCH VIDEO

Shilpa Shetty, a Bollywood actress, is one of the fittest stars in the industry and promotes a healthy and active lifestyle. The actress frequently shares glimpses of her lifestyle on Instagram, from yoga to gymming to healthy eating. Shilpa posted a simple beginner’s workout for spine mobility on Monday.

Shilpa shared a video of the beginner-friendly spine workout on the Instagram handle of her Yoga app, Simple Soulful App by Shilpa Shetty. Shilpa is seen in the video wearing a purple tank top with a pair of multi-colored tights and sneakers. Shilpa performed the cat ad camel practise on all fours on a Yoga mat. “Let’s get this week started with some Cat and Camel exercises. She wrote, “This is one of the primary spinal mobility actions (sic).”

“It aids in the comprehension of the spine’s articulation.” “This movement is such delight for beginners since it assists in building awareness of the spine and its neutral positioning during any movement,” Shilpa said in her explanation of the exercise’s benefits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SS App By Shilpa Shetty (@simplesoulfulapp)



Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty, who is presently a judge on the television show India’s Got Talent, will return to the big screen in 2021 with Priyadarshan’s film Hungama 2. She will soon be featured alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia in the film Nikamma.