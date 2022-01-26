Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 11:54 pm

Singing sensation Aima Baig is now on TikTok!

Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 11:54 pm
Pakistan’s popular music sensation Aima Baig is the newest Pakistani celebrity to join TikTok, one of the most popular social networking apps.

The Malang singer gained 8,000 followers in only 24 hours after joining the lip-syncing video app. She has four videos on her account, one of which is a teaser for the PSL 7 anthem. Baig’s video has received over 69,000 views so far.

Aima recently rocks the internet with her latest PSL 2020 anthem “Agay Dekh” also featured Atif and Abdullah Siddiqui.

Many celebrities, like Alizeh Shah, Hania Amir, Noor Hassan, and Zahlay Sarhadi, are TikTok users.

