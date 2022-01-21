Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

21st Jan, 2022. 09:20 pm

Sonam Bajwa Looks Dead Gorgeous in Pastel Lehenga

Sonam Bajwa

Sonam Bajwa’s Pastel Lehenga Is Everything You Want For A Summer Wedding. JANUARY 20 2022, 03:12 PM SABRINA MATHEWSLAST

Sonam Bajwa

We wouldn’t be surprised if Sonam Bajwa, dressed in a pastel lehenga, is the most beautiful wedding attendee.

Sonam Bajwa Sonam Bajwa Sonam Bajwa Sonam Bajwa Sonam Bajwa

Sonam Bajwa’s pastel ethnic wardrobe gains another stunning element.

Sonam Bajwa Sonam Bajwa

Lehengas have officially become our favourite wedding attire. If the lehenga is in soft pastels with a hint of sheen and glitter, it gets extra marks. For days, Sonam Bajwa had been collecting notes on how to wear gorgeous lehengas. Sonam Bajwa is dressed in a stunning Frontier Raas lehenga with little specks of peach to bring colour to the appearance. Her makeup and hair are flawlessly simple chic, perfectly complementing the elegance of the saree. We were certainly quick to jump on this ethnic chic bandwagon with Sonam Bajwa because it takes little to no effort for Sonam Bajwa’s style to take the front seat no matter what she wears.

Pastels frequently make up the majority of her outfit, and for all the right reasons. Nothing beats the elegance of an ornately created chikankari suit, and Sonam Bajwa’s Anjul Bhandari selection is a prime example.

Blush pink lehengas don’t have to be dull, or at least Sonam Bajwa’s isn’t. When she twirls around in one of Abhinav Mishra’s stunning characteristic mirrorwork lehengas, one can’t help but notice the reflection of the intricately sculpted floral patterns.

 

 

Read More

47 mins ago
Usman Mukhtar shares his bond with co-actor Naimal Khawar

Pakistani actor, Usman Mukhtar who rose to prominence with his TV debut...
58 mins ago
Vidya Balan Sets Temperature Soaring In Black Satin Shirt And Red Skirt

Vidya Balan looks stunning in a black shirt and a red patterned...
1 hour ago
Pamela Anderson files for divorce from fifth husband

Pamela Anderson has seemingly filed for divorce after just 13 months of marriage....
1 hour ago
Shehnaaz Gill Blossoms In Yellow Lehenga With See Gorgeous Photos

In her recent picture, Shehnaaz Gill looks stunning in a lovely yellow...
1 hour ago
Sajal Aly's brother does not consider Ahad Raza Mir as his elder brother

Sajal Aly, a talented actress of Pakistan's showbiz industry, has been subjected...
1 hour ago
Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, to Malaika Arora: 5 Celebrities who proved feather dresses are here to Stay

Nothing beats a gown. However, this is only true if you do...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Ahmad Ali Butt to host "Bacha Log Game Show" presented by Rio on BOL Entertainment
3 mins ago
Ahmad Ali Butt to host “Bacha Log Game Show” presented by Rio on BOL Entertainment

Pakistani actor, Ahmad Ali Butt, is going to bring a new game...
Ahmad Ali Butt to host "Bacha Log Game Show" presented by Rio on BOL Entertainment
7 mins ago
Rio presents ‘Bacha Log Game Show” on BOL Entertainment

Pakistani actor, Ahmad Ali Butt, is going to bring a new game...
Peshawar Zalmi
7 mins ago
PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi squad for PSL 7

PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi, a former PSL winner, has announced their lineup...
Quetta Gladiators
21 mins ago
PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators squad for PSL 7

PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators' greatest pick in the HBL Pakistan Super League...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement