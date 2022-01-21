Sonam Bajwa Looks Dead Gorgeous in Pastel Lehenga

Sonam Bajwa’s Pastel Lehenga Is Everything You Want For A Summer Wedding. JANUARY 20 2022, 03:12 PM SABRINA MATHEWSLAST

We wouldn’t be surprised if Sonam Bajwa, dressed in a pastel lehenga, is the most beautiful wedding attendee.

Sonam Bajwa’s pastel ethnic wardrobe gains another stunning element.

Lehengas have officially become our favourite wedding attire. If the lehenga is in soft pastels with a hint of sheen and glitter, it gets extra marks. For days, Sonam Bajwa had been collecting notes on how to wear gorgeous lehengas. Sonam Bajwa is dressed in a stunning Frontier Raas lehenga with little specks of peach to bring colour to the appearance. Her makeup and hair are flawlessly simple chic, perfectly complementing the elegance of the saree. We were certainly quick to jump on this ethnic chic bandwagon with Sonam Bajwa because it takes little to no effort for Sonam Bajwa’s style to take the front seat no matter what she wears.

Pastels frequently make up the majority of her outfit, and for all the right reasons. Nothing beats the elegance of an ornately created chikankari suit, and Sonam Bajwa’s Anjul Bhandari selection is a prime example.

Blush pink lehengas don’t have to be dull, or at least Sonam Bajwa’s isn’t. When she twirls around in one of Abhinav Mishra’s stunning characteristic mirrorwork lehengas, one can’t help but notice the reflection of the intricately sculpted floral patterns.