Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 07:42 pm

Spider-Man: No Way Home smashes ‘Titanic’ record at Box office

Spider-Man: No Way Home smashes 'Titanic' record at Box office

Spider-Man: No Way Home smashes ‘Titanic’ record at Box office

Just another weekend of Spider-Man: No Way Home making headlines for its box office dominance, breaking new records. According to the report, the movie broke the box office record set by the 1997 romantic tragedy picture ‘Titanic.’

It hasn’t even been a month since the latest instalment in the web-franchise slinger’s was released, yet amazingly, even in the midst of a pandemic, the picture continues to defy expectations with each passing day.

Read more: Did you know that it cost $7.5 million to build the Titanic?

The Tom Holland-starring film earned $33 million for the fourth weekend in a row, bringing its total gross to a mind-boggling $668.7 million.

This places the superhero film as the sixth-highest grossing film in domestic box office history, surpassing James Cameron’s Titanic (659.8) by almost a million dollars.

Read More

30 mins ago
Meesha Shafi's exemption plea rejected by the court

A Lahore district court seized with a defamation lawsuit brought by musician...
31 mins ago
Priyanka Chopra says she was embarrassed at Aitraaz screening

Priyanka Chopra discussed her role as a "sexually charged character" in Aitraaz,...
47 mins ago
In pictures: Maya Ali splashes colour with a bright smile

Maya Ali, the queen of the showbiz industry, is a diva of comfy...
50 mins ago
Malaika Arora opens up about finding love in 40s

Malaika Arora wrote a statement on Friday on how it's okay to...
59 mins ago
Neha Dhupia drops unseen photos from Katrina-Vicky's wedding

Actress Neha Dhupia, who attended Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding, revealed...
1 hour ago
Khushi Kapoor hugs dad Boney as they watch a horror movie

The filmmaker Boney Kapoor can be seen enjoying a movie with his...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

PSL 7
7 mins ago
PSL 7: Babar Azam begun preparations for PSL 2022

Babar Azam, Pakistan's captain, has begun preparations for the Pakistan Super League...
Afghan caretaker gov't welcomes UN chief's call to lift the ban on assets
17 mins ago
Afghan caretaker gov’t welcomes UN chief’s call to lift the ban on assets

KABUL, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- The chief spokesman of the Taliban caretaker...
Katrina Kaif
18 mins ago
When Katrina Kaif poses the famous ‘Side Wala Swag’ like Akshay Kumar

Major Throwback on Monday, the actress, Katrina Kaif modeled herself after her...
Nora Fatehi
19 mins ago
Nora Fatehi is queen of chic airport looks in Jacket and shorts: Photos and videos

Whether on the red carpet, on vacation, or catching a jet out...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600