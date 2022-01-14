Spider-Man: No Way Home smashes ‘Titanic’ record at Box office

Just another weekend of Spider-Man: No Way Home making headlines for its box office dominance, breaking new records. According to the report, the movie broke the box office record set by the 1997 romantic tragedy picture ‘Titanic.’

It hasn’t even been a month since the latest instalment in the web-franchise slinger’s was released, yet amazingly, even in the midst of a pandemic, the picture continues to defy expectations with each passing day.

The Tom Holland-starring film earned $33 million for the fourth weekend in a row, bringing its total gross to a mind-boggling $668.7 million.

This places the superhero film as the sixth-highest grossing film in domestic box office history, surpassing James Cameron’s Titanic (659.8) by almost a million dollars.