Spider-Man No Way Home writer talks about the idea of brotherhood between the three superheroes

When Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire arrived on screen in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the audience burst into applause.

The thrill of seeing three different versions of Spider-Man on screen at the same time brought back memories of older Spider-Man films, and having witnessed the three superheroes battle as a team was nothing short of a joy.

The audience was moved by their emotional closeness, and if Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers are to be believed, the notion of three brothers instantly appealed to everyone.

In a recent interview with Yahoo!, McKenna said, “With this whole idea of three brothers, older brother, middle brother, younger brother, really I think just worked for us, worked for them. Toby bringing this Zen-like attitude, he’s been through a lot, but he is this elder brother.”