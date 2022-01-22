Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
22nd Jan, 2022. 03:17 pm

Story of a woman who found her love being stuck amid lockdown

The duo will be exchanging rings after Chinese New Year. Image: NY Times

A young woman in China found the love of her life amid the Covid-19 pandemic due to a sudden lockdown in the state.

As per details, the woman, Zhao Xiaoqing went to meet her blind date, Zhao Fei in mid-December 2021.

The 28-year-old was unaware of what fate had written for her. A snap covid-19 lockdown trapped the woman in her date’s house for over a month, and that gave the duo much-needed time to know each other.

Read more: Poonam Pandey wishes to have a Love Story Like Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

The lady felt awkward in the beginning but Zhao Fei’s family treated her so well that eventually, she started feeling at ease.

“I was going to visit his parents and head home. I even did not want to stay over. It is awkward,” Global Times quoted the woman.

After a few days, the family urged the duo to tie the knot, but they refused and looked forward to keeping exploring each other, and now after nearly a month, the couple is all set for an engagement by the Chinese New Year.

“It really touched me, and we plan to get engaged after the lockdown is lifted, which will probably be by the Chinese New Year on February 1,” the woman said.

Read more: When Malaika Arora opened up about finding love in 40s

She also explained in a live stream that at first, she was not that inspired with the picture of her blind date, but eventually, she found him attractive.

