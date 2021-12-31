Sumbul Iqbal wishes a Happy New Year 2022 to everyone!

Web Desk BOL News

01st Jan, 2022. 12:30 am
Sumbul Iqbal wishes a Happy New Year 2022 to everyone!

Sumbul Iqbal wishes a Happy New Year 2022 to everyone!

Sumbul Iqbal, a beautiful actress in Pakistan’s showbiz industry, wishes a Happy New Year 2022 to her fans with a cup of cappuccino and her adorable pictures.

Turning to Instagram, the Dulhan actress shared photos of herself celebrating the New Year 2022 while sipping a cappuccino.

She captions her post, “I wish all of us that # 2022 will be great.”

Have a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sumbuliqbalkhan (@sumbuliqbalkhan)

Earlier Sumbul shared her vacation diaries as she enjoyed her winter vacations in the northern areas of Pakistan.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sumbuliqbalkhan (@sumbuliqbalkhan)

Read More

2 hours ago
Aiman Khan enjoys snowfall in Murree, see photos

Aiman Khan, a well-known and most adored celebrity in Pakistan’s drama industry,...
5 hours ago
Happy New Year 2022: Whatsapp Messages, WhatsApp Status Wishes, Images, Quotes, Pics, and Facebook

 Greetings in the year 2022! Best Wishes in Advance Images, status updates,...
6 hours ago
Great actor means Great liar- Nicholas Cage

Acting is one of the most glamourous professions there is. Every year...
7 hours ago
Khloe Kardashian welcomes the new year, taking a dig at Tristan Thompson

New year's wishes are in full swing, everyone especially the celebrities are...
7 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty got emotional while greeting 2022

As this is officially the last day of the year 2021, people...
8 hours ago
Shawn Mendes decides to take a break from social media post breakup

Shawn Mendes, a well-known Canadian singer, and songwriter, recently admitted to having...