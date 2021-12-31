Sumbul Iqbal wishes a Happy New Year 2022 to everyone!

Sumbul Iqbal wishes a Happy New Year 2022 to everyone!

Sumbul Iqbal, a beautiful actress in Pakistan’s showbiz industry, wishes a Happy New Year 2022 to her fans with a cup of cappuccino and her adorable pictures.

Turning to Instagram, the Dulhan actress shared photos of herself celebrating the New Year 2022 while sipping a cappuccino.

She captions her post, “I wish all of us that # 2022 will be great.”

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumbuliqbalkhan (@sumbuliqbalkhan)

Earlier Sumbul shared her vacation diaries as she enjoyed her winter vacations in the northern areas of Pakistan.