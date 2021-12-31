Sumbul Iqbal wishes a Happy New Year 2022 to everyone!
Sumbul Iqbal, a beautiful actress in Pakistan’s showbiz industry, wishes a Happy New Year 2022 to her fans with a cup of cappuccino and her adorable pictures.
Turning to Instagram, the Dulhan actress shared photos of herself celebrating the New Year 2022 while sipping a cappuccino.
She captions her post, “I wish all of us that # 2022 will be great.”
Have a look:
View this post on Instagram
Earlier Sumbul shared her vacation diaries as she enjoyed her winter vacations in the northern areas of Pakistan.
View this post on Instagram
Read More
Aiman Khan enjoys snowfall in Murree, see photos
Aiman Khan, a well-known and most adored celebrity in Pakistan’s drama industry,...
Happy New Year 2022: Whatsapp Messages, WhatsApp Status Wishes, Images, Quotes, Pics, and Facebook
Greetings in the year 2022! Best Wishes in Advance Images, status updates,...
Great actor means Great liar- Nicholas Cage
Acting is one of the most glamourous professions there is. Every year...
Khloe Kardashian welcomes the new year, taking a dig at Tristan Thompson
New year's wishes are in full swing, everyone especially the celebrities are...
Shilpa Shetty got emotional while greeting 2022
As this is officially the last day of the year 2021, people...