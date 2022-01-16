Superheroes in Pakistan

With inflation and the pandemic affecting people globally, superheroes from all over the world landed in Pakistan to mitigate at least some of the problems of the citizens of this Islamic Republic, including helping authorities to fight street crime. They also plan to gather information about Shakeel who helped implement Professor’s master plan in Money Heist. Bold got exclusive pictures of the five superheroes in Karachi.

SuperMan

Faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than a locomotive. The Man of Steel meets his biggest challenge in Karachi as he got stuck in the overhead wires and cables. Now the great SuperMan will have to free himself from the entangled wires before he can go on to fight for truth and justice!

The Flash

With immense superhuman speed on the roads in the country, comes the Flash, on his way to get the gas cylinder filled the speedster’s journey is cut short by an open manhole. As a mob of helpful people pull him out, the man finds himself in a long queue of people waiting to get their cylinders filled, sigh!

Hulk

Ever been mugged at gunpoint? The good news is that you can now relate to the strongest man on the planet, who had no other option but to give his wallet and a shiny new iPhone to the muggers. Rumour has it that the superhero now carries two phones: a Nokia 3310 for the muggers and a mid-range android for personal use! The superfast Karachi muggers did not allow Hulk to use his super strength against them.

Batman

Waiting for Batman to arrive at our headquarters for an all-exclusive interview with BOLD, the man called us and apologised for the delay because he was stuck in a traffic jam at Shahrah-e-Faisal. Even after the passage of three hours, Batman was nowhere in sight. I guess you’ll have to wait for next week’s issue of Bold to hear from Batman!

Wonder Woman

Of all the superheroes in the list, Wonder Woman received the biggest cultural shock and so did we as she stepped into our office wearing a burqa and a niqaab because she was done listening to men compare her to a lollipop. Her lasso of truth comes in handy every time the PM promises us to fight inflation.