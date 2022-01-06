Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
06th Jan, 2022. 07:09 pm

Tabish Hashmi clarifies his joke about Mahira Khan

Famed standup comedian and host Tabish Hashmi, well known for his YouTube’s Nashpati Prime show, “To Be Honest,” recently sat down for an interview on Ahsan Khan’s show “Time Out with Ahsan Khan” and cleared the air on his joke about showbiz diva Mahira Khan.

While engaging in some enticing conversation, he used the opportunity to clear the air about one of his jokes about actress Mahira Khan and her expression.

The comedian rose to prominence with his brutally honest YouTube show, in which he generally invites popular celebrity guests and asks them direct and honest questions that do not appear harsh or disrespectful to the guests.

