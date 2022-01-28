Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 06:06 pm

The wait is finally over, Pakistan’s first kids game show is ready to launch

Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 06:06 pm
The wait is finally over, Pakistan's first kids game show is ready to launch

The wait is finally over, Pakistan’s first kids game show is ready to launch

The wait is finally over, Pakistan’s first kids’ game show, ‘Bacha Log Game Show’ is all set to launch tomorrow on BOL Entertainment, presented by Peek Freans Rio.

Pakistan’s # 1 channel, BOL Entertainment, is always entertaining the audience in a new way, and this time the channel management has announced to bring a game show for children for the first time in the history of Pakistan, which will be hosted by one of the country’s most famous actors, Ahmad Ali Butt.

BOL Network has also released some teasers of Pakistan’s first children’s game show, in which host Ahmad Ali Butt is seen entertaining and playing with the kids.

Pakistan’s first kids’ game show, hosted by renowned Pakistani actor and comedian Ahmad Ali Butt, is ready to make an explosive entry tomorrow in which the host of the show will have a lot of fun with the children.

Read more: Ahmad Ali Butt is all set to host ‘Bacha Log Game Show’

What segments are included in the ‘Bacha Log Game Show’ or how can children participate in this game show? You only need to wait one more day for all of these details to be delivered to you.

The ‘Bacha Log Game Show’ will air every Saturday from January 29 at 5 pm on “BOL Entertainment”, in which the host, Ahmad Ali Butt, will entertain all the audience with his comedy and unique games.

Read More

2 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor raises the temperature on internet in rugged beard look

Actor Shahid Kapoor, made his Bollywood debut in 2003 with Ishq Vishq...
2 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui builds lavish dream bungalow 'Nawab' in Mumbai

Bollywood’s talented actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has built his lavish dream mansion in...
3 hours ago
Erin Holland reveals her secrets to stay fit and ‘tough’ difficulties she faced in her marriage

Former Miss World Australia Erin Holland has revealed her secrets to keeping...
3 hours ago
Fans eagerly waiting as Bilal Saeed to drop 'Judaiya' featuring Isabelle Kaif

Renowned singer Bilal Saeed and UK based artist EZU have collaborated for...
3 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari lands in trouble over allegedly hurting religious sentiments

Actor Shweta Tiwari was booked under a case for allegedly hurting religious...
3 hours ago
FIA asks two banks to freeze Hareem Shah's accounts

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has asked two banks to block the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

25 seconds ago
Former NBP VP sentenced to four-year imprisonment, fined Rs10m in fraud case

An Accountability Court in Lahore on Friday sentenced former vice president of...
Raj Kundra's Instagram
9 mins ago
Raj Kundra’s Instagram profile gets an update after controversary case

Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty's husband, appears to have deleted his Instagram account....
vivo y21
21 mins ago
Vivo Y21 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the price of the Vivo Y21 is Rs. 28,999. Price...
Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G
31 mins ago
Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G is Launching in Pakistan | Price and Specifications

After months of anticipation, the Redmi Note 11 series has finally arrived...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600