What will be different in Ahmad Ali Butt’s ‘Bacha Log Game Show’?

For the first time in Pakistani history, famous actor Ahmad Ali Butt will be seen on BOL Entertainment, hosting “Bacha Log Game Show” presented by Peek Freans Rio.

Pakistan’s # 1 entertainment channel ‘BOL Entertainment‘ is full of interesting and entertaining programs including game shows and the channel management tries to do something new keeping in mind the preferences of its fans.

Keeping the trend alive of bringing fresh content for all age groups, especially youngsters, this time the channel has also won over by introducing one of the biggest kids’ game show. The show has fun filled games, activities, quizzes and competitions. There are four team named Red Beetles, Blue Dolphins, White Rabbits and Green Parrots who will competing with each other to win exciting prizes in each round.

The theme also surrounds around the world of OBOs where they prank, fool and trip their way through life for the love of Rio! Obos are a mythical creatures that live in the delicious realm of Rio land and their entire economy is built on Rios biscuits – A world almost all of us would truly love to live in, regardless of one’s age. While the Obos are generous beings, they draw the line when it comes to Rios. It’s every Obo for himself when the delectably tasty treat of a Rio biscuit is the goal, and they will partake in all sorts of mischief and buffoonery to get those. This fantasy world is the backstory for the many animated TVCs and Rio Land stories, and now comes BOL TV’s children’s game show derived from the same origins that makes the show one-of-its-kind.

Hosted by the impeccably friendly personality of Ahmed Ali Butt, perfect for heading such a show, this new production will cast children from all over the country as they take on fun and exciting challenges through the course of an episode. The concept is simple; “It’s my Rio and I will do anything to get it”. Essentially, you have to win and hoard as many Rio’s as you can, and the tasks to get there are super exciting and extra fun! The show is divided into two parts, physical activities and mental activities, including but not limited to events for Cricket, Throw ball, Spelling Bee, Shoe Laces, Guess by Emoji, Guess the Picture, RIO Fastest to Finish, Cycling and much more! These challenges serve as super fun to meander through, where at the end of each competition is a reward of something exciting.

BOL Entertainment is one of the favorites of the audience due to its unique shows. Following the success of “Khush Raho Pakistan,” “Game Show Aise Chale Ga,” and “BOL House,” BOL Entertainment announced the addition of a “game show” for children.

The children in the show are very entertaining, and they will be seen playing different types of games in different segments of the show. Kids from home can also be a part of “Bacha Log Game Show”. You will have to wait for more details.

It should be noted that “Bacha Log Game Show,” hosted by Ahmad Ali Butt, will be aired every week at 5 pm on BOL Entertainment.