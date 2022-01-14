Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 05:35 pm

Throwback From Miss India Days: Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta And Dia Mirza

Priyanka Chopra

Throwback From Miss India Days: Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta And Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza came across an old photo from her Miss India days and posted it to her Instagram account. Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta are present in the photo. Dia Mirza wrote, “Throwing it back to the year 2000.” “Three girls have big goals in their hearts and each other to lean on,” Lara Dutta said. Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta, and Dia Mirza are all well-known actresses. In 2000, Priyanka Chopra became India’s fifth Miss World winner. Lara Dutta and Dia Mirza were Priyanka Chopra’s fellow Miss India winners in 2000. Later that year, Priyanka Chopra was crowned Miss World, Lara Dutta was crowned Miss Universe, and Dia Mirza was crowned Miss Asia Pacific. Lara Dutta and Priyanka Chopra later worked together in films like Andaaz and Don 2.

Citadel, Priyanka Chopra’s next project, is a multi-series starring Richard Madden and directed by the Russo Brothers, with producers from India, Italy, and Mexico. Citadel is Priyanka Chopra’s second Amazon Prime Video project, following the announcement of the Sangeet Project, a sangeet-themed dancing reality show that she will host alongside Nick Jonas. Priyanka Chopra starred in Netflix’s The White Tiger last year, which was based on Aravind Adiga’s Booker Prize-winning novel. Matrix 4 was the last time she was seen.

 

 

A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

Lara Dutta is most recognised for her roles in Bhagam Bhag, Kaal, Partner, Chalo Dilli, the Don franchise, and Welcome To New York. Recently, the actress appeared in the web series Hiccups And Hookups as well as Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. Lara Dutta’s most recent film appearance was in Bell Bottom, in which she played alongside Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, and Huma Qureshi. She played Indira Gandhi in the film.

Dia Mirza is a Bollywood actress who has appeared in films such as Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Tehzeeb, Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, and Sanjay Dutt’s biography Sanju. She most recently starred alongside Taapsee Pannu in Anubhav Sinha’s critically praised film Thappad.

