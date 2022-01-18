Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 12:59 am

Throwback: Kate Middleton helped Prince William reunite to unite with Prince Harry

Kate Middleton helped Prince William reunite to unite with Prince Harry Photo: File

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship has become cold over the years, due to the growing differences with no outcome.

This was visible when the brothers were united in July 2021 for the inauguration of Princess Diana’s statue in Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden.

According to the reports, the Duke of Cambridge did not wish to meet his brother, who, since stepping down from his royal duties has thrown allegations against the Firm.

According to Kate’s uncle Gary Goldsmith, the Duchess of Cambridge is represented as a “brilliant arbiter and peacemaker” in the procedure of reunifying the separated brothers.

 

Read More

42 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receive threats in UK

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle have faced some...
46 mins ago
Prince Harry caused a royal security meltdown

There are several images of him sticking his tongue out at photographers,...
1 hour ago
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are enjoying their trip to Phuket 

Celebrity couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are off to work and...
1 hour ago
Prince Charles to hosts Harry and Meghan Markle in the UK

Due of security concerns, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would stay with...
1 hour ago
Is Kourtney Kardashian expecting a baby with fiancé Travis Barker

Despite the fact that Barker and Kardashian have also yet to disclose...
2 hours ago
Ushna Shah stuns fans with her new look, watch video

Pakistani actress Ushna Shah has stunned her fans with her new exotic...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

New IOC transgender rules criticised by group of medical experts
5 mins ago
New IOC transgender rules criticised by group of medical experts

LONDON, Jan 18, 2022 (AFP) - International Olympic Committee (IOC) guidance on transgender inclusion...
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max price in Pakistan
7 mins ago
Apple Iphone 11 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & Specification

Apple Iphone Pro Max Price in Pakistan Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max...
BOL Entertainment to bring a new game show for kids
17 mins ago
BOL Entertainment to bring a new game show for kids

BOL Entertainment brings a brand new game show for kids of Pakistan...
Rahul
20 mins ago
KL Rahul is happy to take over as India’s Test captain

After Virat Kohli opted to step down, Indian opener KL Rahul, who...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600