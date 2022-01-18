Throwback: Kate Middleton helped Prince William reunite to unite with Prince Harry

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship has become cold over the years, due to the growing differences with no outcome.

This was visible when the brothers were united in July 2021 for the inauguration of Princess Diana’s statue in Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden.

According to the reports, the Duke of Cambridge did not wish to meet his brother, who, since stepping down from his royal duties has thrown allegations against the Firm.

According to Kate’s uncle Gary Goldsmith, the Duchess of Cambridge is represented as a “brilliant arbiter and peacemaker” in the procedure of reunifying the separated brothers.