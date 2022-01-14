Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
15th Jan, 2022. 12:38 am

Throwback: Priyanka Chopra recalls the time when she was asked about Oscar Noms

Throwback: Priyanka recalls the time when she was asked about Oscar Noms. Image: Instagram

Priyanka Chopra, recently featured as the cover girl for Vanity Fair, in an interview with the magazine remembered when a journalist asked through a tweet last year if she and her husband Nick Jonas were eligible to broadcast the nominations for the Oscars.

She replied: “Would love your thoughts on what qualifies someone. Here are my 60+ film credentials for your adept consideration.” Speaking of the episode, she told Vanity Fair, “I usually don’t get mad, but that just pissed me off.”

The actress told that opinion doesn’t affect her, she said, “I’ll be mad, I’ll be angry, I’ll be annoyed. I’ll speak about it to my family. I might cry a little bit, but it doesn’t change my relationship with my work and what my actual quest is. My quest is not people’s opinions. My quest is my job. My quest is making sure that when someone watches something that I have done, it moves them or they enjoy it. My personal life, who I am, all of that is not my job”.

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming project Citadel, also stars Richard Madden and it will be directed by the Russo Brothers.

 

