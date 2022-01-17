Throwback: Saboor Aly aces her fashion game with sleeveless, strappy dresses
Saboor Aly, a talented and versatile actress, has established a name for herself in the industry because to her outstanding acting abilities. She is the younger sister of noted actress Sajal Aly, who is also an accomplished performer.
She has been a part of a number of well-known projects. Rang Laaga, Bay Qasoor, Visaal, Mere Khudaya, Gul-o-Gulzar, Tum Ho Wajah, and Fitrat are just a few of her well-known dramas.
She also appeared in the drama serial Parizaad as Bubbly Badmaash and garnered much love from her fans. In 2016, she made her feature film debut in Actor in Law, a romantic comedy.
The actress is often subjected to severe backlash from netizens because of her wardrobe choice. Saboor’s make-up is more on the sculpted side now compared to before. Her hair has always been long and flowing in little waves in dark brunette shades or black.
Saboor Aly usually leaves her fans spellbound with her elegant sartorial choice.
Have a look!
Moreover, she has made things official in a private Baat Pakki ceremony with her bethrothed actor Ali Ansari, who was previously dating actress Mashal Khan.
On the work front, Saboor will be gracing the screen with a new drama serial Amanat co-starring Urwa Hocane, Imran Abbas and Haroon Shahid.
