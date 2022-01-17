Throwback: Saboor Aly aces her fashion game with sleeveless, strappy dresses

Saboor Aly, a talented and versatile actress, has established a name for herself in the industry because to her outstanding acting abilities. She is the younger sister of noted actress Sajal Aly, who is also an accomplished performer.

She has been a part of a number of well-known projects. Rang Laaga, Bay Qasoor, Visaal, Mere Khudaya, Gul-o-Gulzar, Tum Ho Wajah, and Fitrat are just a few of her well-known dramas.

She also appeared in the drama serial Parizaad as Bubbly Badmaash and garnered much love from her fans. In 2016, she made her feature film debut in Actor in Law, a romantic comedy.