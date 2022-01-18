Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
18th Jan, 2022. 10:14 pm

Trailer of Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday’s Gehraiyaan to be released on 20 January

Deepika Padukone

With less than a month till the much-anticipated love epic Gehraiyaan is released on Amazon Prime Video, the filmmakers have decided to show the trailer to the public. The trailer for the film directed by Shakun Batra and starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa will be unveiled on January 20 in the afternoon. Because of the pandemic, the filmmakers have opted to hold a virtual trailer debut instead of the large physical event they had planned.

The makers published new images from the film earlier this month, on Deepika Padukone’s birthday (January 5), and announced that the film will be released on February 11, 2022. The film’s makers announced the release date in December, along with a teaser, and the picture would be released on January 25, 2022.

The video delves at the complexities of modern relationships, adulting, letting go, and taking charge of one’s own destiny. “Gehraiyaan for me is not merely a movie,” director Shakun Batra had previously commented of the film. It’s a voyage into the complexities of human connections, a reflection of modern adult relationships, and how we navigate the maze of feelings and emotions, and how each step, each decision we make influences our lives and the lives of people around us. I’m very grateful to have been a part of this journey with Dharma Productions’ outstanding team, the incredibly talented cast and crew, and now Amazon Prime Video. I feel that audiences will have a strong emotional response to this picture, and I am eager to hear from audiences all over the world.”

The film is a relationship drama produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Shakun Batra’s Jouska Films. It delves into the depths of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go, and taking charge of one’s life path. From February 11, 2022, the film will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

 

