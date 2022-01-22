Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
23rd Jan, 2022. 01:18 am

Tristan Thompson ‘facing demons’ after cheating on Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian followers have been enraged by Tristan Thompson’s cryptic remark about ‘confronting his demons.’

After cheating on Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Khloe, for the third time, the 30-year-old basketball star is now suffering from the repercussions.

On Friday, the NBA player used his Instagram Stories to reflect on his actions following the birth of his third child with Maralee Nichols last month.

In the midst of the scandal, Tristan has announced that he is now ‘confronting his issues.’

“Sometimes you don’t realize your own strength until you face your greatest weakness,” Tristan penned.

“Hide from your demons and they’ll slowly destroy your potential. Face them and they can potentially become your greatest asset.”

The sports star made it to the headlines after admitting to fathering a baby boy with Maralee – who has sued him for child support.

Tristan’s baby son is believed to have been conceived while the athlete was still dating Khloé Kardashian, who is also the proud mum to their 3-year-old daughter, True.

“Today paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” Tristan penned at the time.

“I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.

“I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.

“Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you.”

He continued: “You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.

“I have the upmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

 

