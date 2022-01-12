Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Jan, 2022. 09:49 pm

Watch BTS’ Jungkook shares another boxing video

Jungkook

Jungkook shared a boxing video

Jungkook, the lead singer of BTS, surprised his fans with a new boxing video, which has gone viral.

On Tuesday, the Euphoria hitmaker shared a video of himself boxing with his coach Tommy on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jungkook (@abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz)

The 24-year-old musician is dressed in a black sleeveless T-shirt and matching shorts in the video. He also covered his face with a white mask.

Jungkook wrote in Korean while sharing the video, “It’s difficult.”

The video quickly surpassed one crore likes, but Tommy also shared it with the caption “Sharp.”

