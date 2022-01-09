What piece of advice Aiman Khan has for TikToker Jannat Mirza?

Actress Aiman Khan has shared a piece of advice for TikTok star Jannat Mirza and the internet is having mixed reactions to her statement.

The Hari Hari Churiyaan star appeared on Wajahat Rauf’s digital show recently. On being asked to give a bit of advice to her fellow celebrities, she got candid.

The host asked Khan to advise TikTok star, Jannat Mirza, to which Aiman responded she should wear less make-up.

Jannat Mirza is from Faisalabad, Pakistan and is followed by more than 13 million users on TikTok.

After Jannat Mirza, Kanwal Aftab is in the second position with more than 12 million followers, while Zulqarnain Sikandar and Jannat Mirza’s younger sister Alishba Anjum are at the third position.

She is also engaged to TikToker Umer Butt.