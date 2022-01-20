Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 09:40 pm

Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz riding an elephant, video goes viral

Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz

Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz, a Pakistani celebrity couple, are quite the power couple, given that Aziz is well-known for her work and Hussain is always in the news for his strong ideas.

The much-loved celebs are world travellers, as evidenced by their captivating Instagram account.

“Is ne hathi se itni beaten ki k woh tang agaya. End mai hathi ne mazrat ki aur kaha bibi tu utar ja. But what an amazing experience it was”, the Jhooti actor captioned.

Have a look!

 

 

Read More

59 mins ago
This is why Sia wanted to end her life!

Australian singer and songwriter Sia revealed that she wanted to end her...
1 hour ago
Princess Kate Middleton is annoyed of Prince William because of this habit

Even though everything seems perfect on the front for Kate and William,...
1 hour ago
Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif: Actresses who looked Gorgeous in Yellow Dress

The bright colour style emphasises being vibrant, sporty, and pop. This style...
1 hour ago
Harry Styles tour to Australia cancelled

Due to Covid-19 and rising 'challenges for international touring,' Harry Styles will...
1 hour ago
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's wedding venue and guests revealed

Mouni Roy and her beau Suraj Nambiar are going to marry next...
2 hours ago
Jon Stewart to receive Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Jon Stewart, a famous figure on television for his irreverent brand of...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, and Shaheen Afridi
3 mins ago
Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, and Shaheen Afridi included in ICC Test Team 2021

The International Cricket Council (ICC) honours 11 great people who have wowed...
16 mins ago
Throwback Thursday: Alizeh Shah wears strapless gown at HAS

Alizeh Shah is a famous Pakistani actress. Her performance as Palwasha in...
Urfi Javed
30 mins ago
Urfi Javed breaks HOTNESS Meter in sari and risque cut-out blouse – WATCH VIDEO

OTT Bigg Boss fame Urfi Javed has become a social media sensation,...
35 mins ago
Procurement process for computer-based exam services for MDCAT canceled, LHC told

Pakistan Medical Commission on Wednesday informed the Lahore High Court that the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement