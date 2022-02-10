A leaked video of Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain with his new bride Syeda Dania Shah has brought storm all over social media.

An early morning video of the couple surfaced online after the renowned televangelist announced his third marriage with 18-year-old Syeda Dania Shah, day after his second wife Syeda Tuba Anwar made an announcement to file ‘khula‘.

A few hours earlier, Hussain took to his Instagram to announce his third marriage and also shared a picture with his new bride.

“Last night tie a knot with, Syeda Dania Shah, 18, she [belongs] to an honourable Najeeb ut Tarfain “Sadaat” Family of Lodhran, South Punjab, saraiki lovely, charming, simple and darling. I would like to request all of my well wishers, please pray for us, I have just passed the dark tunnel, it was a wrong turn,” he captioned the post.

The news of the PTI MNA marrying for the third time came after actor Tuba Anwar has confirmed she has filed for divorce from Hussain.

Syeda Tuba shared a statement on her Instagram in which she revealed the couple has been separated for 14 months.

Citing ‘no hope for reconciliation, she further added she has ‘opted to take Khula [divorce] from the court.

“With a very heavy heart, I want to make people aware of a development in my life. My close family and friends are aware that after a separation of 14 months it was evident that there was no hope for reconciliation in sight and I had opted to take Khula from [the] court,” she wrote.

Her statement further read, “I cannot express how difficult it has been but I trust Allah and His plans. I would appeal to everyone that my decision is respected during these testing times.”