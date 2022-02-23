Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 11:01 pm
Aaron Rodgers apologizes to Shailene Woodley

American professional gridiron football quarterback Aaron Rodgers apologized to fiance Shailene Woodley and his family for his Covid-19 vaccine controversy, in a recent interview on a radio show. He negate any rumors regarding the split of the couple which had been on rising lately.

After releasing a tender photo of the two together, Aaron Rodgers spoke at length about his relationship with Shailene Woodley, as well as how criticism of his COVID-19 vaccination status has affected his loved ones.

Rodgers stated emphatically that he never intended to be “divisive” about the incident, saying, “I honestly didn’t.” he further said, “The issue is polarising, I get that, and I know there’s a lot of fear involved around that.” He also acknowledged that he understood the sensitivity of the situation, saying, that “I didn’t realize the kind of shrapnel that was being flaked off of what I felt like were the bullets coming at me because I was too locked in on me and defending myself and trying to get a message out.”

For the unversed, Rodgers caused major controversy in November when after testing positive for Covid, the NFL player claimed that he was “allergic” to Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA vaccines even though in a previous statement the player had informed that he was “immunized.” Following his contradicting statements, the public labeled the player as a liar and he was severely criticized. Even Saturday Night Live made fun of the player in a skit.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com 

 

