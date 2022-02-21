Adele was spotted sans a diamond ring on her most recent outing with fiancé Rich Paul

Adele appeared depressed while attending the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland with fiancé Rich Paul on Sunday, with the massive diamond ring seen on her ring finger in recent days also gone, according to The Daily Mail.

On Sunday, the 33-year-old singer appeared to have swapped out the £740,000 sparkler for an understated band on her ring finger, and was described as’stony-faced’ while her fiancé Rich sat beside her in the best seats.

Adele and Rich ignited engagement rumours earlier this month when the Easy on Me singer was photographed wearing the massive diamond ring at the BRIT Awards at London’s O2 Arena.

She wore the ring on the same finger when she appeared on The Graham Norton Show a few days later, and even gave a hint when asked if she was engaged.

“Would I ever tell someone if I was or wasn’t?” Adele had made a remark.

Adele and Rich have been linked since early 2021, and the singer just divorced ex-Simon Konecki.