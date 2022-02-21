Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 06:04 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Adele was spotted sans a diamond ring on her most recent outing with fiancé Rich Paul

Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 06:04 pm
Adele

Adele appeared depressed while attending the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland with fiancé Rich Paul on Sunday, with the massive diamond ring seen on her ring finger in recent days also gone, according to The Daily Mail.

On Sunday, the 33-year-old singer appeared to have swapped out the £740,000 sparkler for an understated band on her ring finger, and was described as’stony-faced’ while her fiancé Rich sat beside her in the best seats.

Adele

Adele and Rich ignited engagement rumours earlier this month when the Easy on Me singer was photographed wearing the massive diamond ring at the BRIT Awards at London’s O2 Arena.

She wore the ring on the same finger when she appeared on The Graham Norton Show a few days later, and even gave a hint when asked if she was engaged.

“Would I ever tell someone if I was or wasn’t?” Adele had made a remark.

Adele and Rich have been linked since early 2021, and the singer just divorced ex-Simon Konecki.

Read More

34 mins ago
Jamal Edwards is honoured by Prince Charles

The Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, has paid a heartfelt tribute to...
46 mins ago
Kristen Stewart bashed for 'irresponsibly' attempting to puke in her Diana role

An eating disorder charity condemned Kristen Stewart's comments about 'trying to puke'...
51 mins ago
Alexandra Daddario's home targeted by a man with a loaded handgun

Alexandra Daddario's house was reportedly targeted by 'an enraged man' who refused...
51 mins ago
Chrissy Teigen and husband are planning for another pregnancy!

After a miscarriage in 2020, model Chrissy Teigen and her musician husband...
1 hour ago
Khloé Kardashian raises temperature as she donned a figure-hugging dress

Famed fashion mogul Khloé Kardashian leaves her Insta fam stunned as she...
1 hour ago
Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller shared the feelings she had on the Friend's Reunion

After her role as Monica Geller on the hit television show FRIENDS,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

45 seconds ago
Police, Rangers to conduct joint operations to cull crimes in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah has directed the police...
British royals
7 mins ago
Ex-butler exposes British royals’ brutal work schedule: report

An ex-butler for the Royal Family has thrown some light on top...
Phillip Schofield
12 mins ago
Lorraine viewers ‘switch off’ as Phillip Schofield’s themed show airs

Lorraine fans were left cringing when Phillip Schofield appeared worried during his...
Meghan Markle
31 mins ago
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s US move sees change in ‘attitude’

Since migrating to the United States from the United Kingdom, Prince Harry...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600