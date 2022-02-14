Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 07:44 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Aiman Khan pulls off a classy look in all-white ensemble

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 07:44 pm
Aiman Khan pulls off a classy look in all-white ensemble

Aiman Khan pulls off a classy look in all-white ensemble

Aiman Khan, an actress, and social media celebrity, surely knows how to pull off fashion trends, which we all adore. She usually appeared in a traditional, luxurious, and laid-back look with a trendy touch of millennial style. From bridal wear to luxury festive outfits.

The Zindaan actress recently headed into a classy photoshoot for her clothing brand and robbed our hearts with her ravishing looks.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AIMAN MUNEEB (@aimankhan.official)

In the pictures, the celebrity donned a white outfit styled with a matching organza dupatta. She accessorized her look with a multi-colored neckpiece and earrings. For makeup, the diva gives herself a glam look with bold red lips and smokey eyes.

For the latest Lifestyle News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on bolnews.com

Read More

3 days ago
Ramsha Khan is a mauve delight in this lavish outfit, see photos

Ramsha Khan is a well-known and versatile Pakistani television actress and model...
4 days ago
Princess Eugenie's son celebrates his first birthday

Princess Eugenie celebrated her son August's first birthday on Thursday by posting...
4 days ago
Cash, drugs and keys recovered from Prince Harry's ex girlfriend's house

Prince Harry dated Cressida Bonas before marrying American actress Meghan Markle. After...
4 days ago
Leonardo DiCaprio along with Girlfriend and Tobey Maguire partied with a group of girls at the Bar

Tobey Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio Camila Morrone partied with a group of...
4 days ago
Robert Pattinson talks about his girlfriend's unexpected encounter

At his home, Robert Pattinson's girlfriend Suki Waterhouse had an unexpected encounter...
4 days ago
Saboor Aly flaunts 90's fashion vibes in this green lehenga

Saboor Aly, a wonderful newlywed actress, has established a niche for herself...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Punjab Kings
4 mins ago
IPL 2022: Punjab Kings squad

IPL 2022: Punjab Kings (PBKS) 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) full squad...
Prince Harry
5 mins ago
They didn’t like her: Prince Harry and b’s silence on Camilla’s death

According to a royal expert, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's silence on...
Israeli naval forces detain 7 Gazan fishermen, confiscate boat: Palestinian official
9 mins ago
Israeli naval forces detain 7 Gazan fishermen, confiscate boat: Palestinian official

GAZA, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- An Israeli army naval force on Monday...
Kendall Jenner
9 mins ago
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are seen on a double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker turned to the Super Bowl for a...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600