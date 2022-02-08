Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 11:03 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Amar Khan shows off her moves to #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan dance challenge 

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 11:03 pm
Amar Khan shows off her moves to #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan dance challenge 

Amar Khan shows off her moves to #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan dance challenge 

Pakistani celebrities are showing off their dance moves to the #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan dance challenge on Pepsi’s new song “Sohna Tu,” featuring music sensations Taha Malik, Aima Baig, HYDR, Javed Bashir, and Rozeo, and they can’t wait to see how everyone does!

After Usman Mukhtar, Osman Khalid Butt, and Muneeb Butt now Amar Khan accepted the dance challenge and shake her legs to the song ‘Sohna Tu‘ and left the internet stunned.

Read more: Sohna Tu: Usman Mukhtar, Osman Khalid Butt owned #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan dance challenge

Check it out:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amar Khan (@amarkhanlove)

“Here’s my take on #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan challenge! Had the best time dancing on #SohnaTu and I hope you guys like it, I would love to see your groovy dance moves on this amazing song!!,” the Baddua actress wrote in her caption.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

2 hours ago
Prince Charles calls Prince Harry to tell about Camilla's Queen title

Prince Charles individually called Prince Harry to share the news about Camilla...
2 hours ago
Kourtney Kardashian radiates charm in her latest photos

With her recent behind-the-scenes images of herself in a beautiful black ensemble,...
2 hours ago
Oscars 2022 Nominations Announced: Here is the Complete List

Oscars 2022 Nominations Announced: Netflix's "The Power of the Dog," a revisionist...
2 hours ago
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are making it official, Pete calling Kim his 'girlfriend' on television

In a recent interview, Pete Davidson revealed how he spends his time...
3 hours ago
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Divorce: Everything to Know About Their Split

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Divorce: Things have taken a turn for...
3 hours ago
Kanye Kim Drama: Kanye West Brings Children to Sunday Service and Declares He's Moving 'Forward' After Deleting Kim Kardashian Posts

Kanye West conducted a Sunday Service event following the removal of his...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

42 seconds ago
Judicial magistrate okays Nazim Jokhio’s murder trial under terrorism law

KARACHI: Judicial Magistrate Malir Altaf Hussain Tunio on Tuesday allowed the trial...
Raja Pervaiz Ashraf
16 mins ago
Long March, in-house option on cards to remove PTI govt, says Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

LAHORE: Former premier and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Punjab President Raja...
Hijab Row
20 mins ago
Hijab Row: Indian state closes schools as a ‘hijab ban’ sparks protests

Hijab Row: The chief minister of India's southern Karnataka state ordered schools...
Urwa Hocane is a romantic floral dream in her latest photoshoot 
28 mins ago
Urwa Hocane is a romantic floral dream in her latest photoshoot 

Pakistani actress Urwa Hocane appeared in a photoshoot for a magazine cover...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600