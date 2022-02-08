Amar Khan shows off her moves to #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan dance challenge 

Pakistani celebrities are showing off their dance moves to the #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan dance challenge on Pepsi’s new song “Sohna Tu,” featuring music sensations Taha Malik, Aima Baig, HYDR, Javed Bashir, and Rozeo, and they can’t wait to see how everyone does!

After Usman Mukhtar, Osman Khalid Butt, and Muneeb Butt now Amar Khan accepted the dance challenge and shake her legs to the song ‘Sohna Tu‘ and left the internet stunned.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amar Khan (@amarkhanlove)

“Here’s my take on #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan challenge! Had the best time dancing on #SohnaTu and I hope you guys like it, I would love to see your groovy dance moves on this amazing song!!,” the Baddua actress wrote in her caption.