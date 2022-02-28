Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 09:59 pm
American Idol Judges give out first platinum ticket

Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 09:59 pm
Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie, as well as host Ryan Seacrest, returned to American Idol on Sunday night to uncover the next singing superstar.

This isn’t just any season of American Idol; it’s the show’s 20th, and to commemorate the occasion, they’ve launched the coveted Platinum ticket.

“We all know the Golden Ticket gets you to Hollywood Week but this year, this is historic, for the first time, we have the Platinum Ticket,” Seacrest said in a short video. “There are only three of these for the entire season, and if the judges vote unanimously for you to get this as a contestant, then you bypass the first round of Hollywood Week. I mean, it is, it’s a game-changer.”

With a trip to Hollywood on the line, the judges were confronted with some genuine talent. Here are some of the highlights from the evening.

Unfortunately, not everyone who appeared on Sunday’s broadcast was able to visit Hollywood. Grace, a 15-year-old Michigan girl who also happens to be Aretha Franklin’s granddaughter, didn’t advance to the next stage of competition, but Lionel encouraged her to “put in the effort” and return.

 

