Andrew Garfield breaks the silence on the challenges that come with a meteoric rise to Fame

Andrew Garfield, a Hollywood actor, recently wore his heart on his sleeve and spoke up about the challenges he had in Hollywood due to his stardom.

During an interview with Variety for the Actors on Actors segment, the actor spoke up about his challenges with his superstar status.

“At one point you just have to shut it all off and think, ‘If I’m not going to read the terrible, I’m not going to read the good either,'” he said, reflecting on one of the first discussions he had with himself. And you, you don’t use social media at all?”

“When I was a little older than you, I remember starting to get a little bit of attention.” I wasn’t quite ready to control myself completely. I needed to learn how to set limits.”

“At the same time, I wanted to just fall into the moment and appreciate it, take it while it’s here,” he added before closing.