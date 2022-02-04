Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 06:39 pm
Birthday girl, Julia Fox enjoys her day with Kanye West dancing the night away

During the birthday dinner, Julia and her friends were gifted Hermes bags, which can range in price from $25,000 to almost $200,000.

Julia Fox had a memorable birthday celebration, dancing for the rest of the night while sipping wine and eating cake after her new lover Kanye West surprised her and her pals with Birkin bags.

The actress celebrated her 32nd birthday in splendor on Wednesday night at New York City’s Lucien restaurant.

In a small leather bandeau top and complementing low-rise skintight leggings, the Uncut Gems actor, who made headlines with the rapper in late December, showed off her flat stomach.

Julia completed her Kim Kardashian-inspired style with all black leather accessories, including knee-high boots and gloves.

The mother-of-one was having a blast as she enjoyed her 32nd birthday with her new guy and a large army of friends.

