Brie Larson confesses that playing Captain Marvel stretched her ‘beyond what was feasible.’

Brie Larson, the Captain Marvel actor, recently sat down for a discussion and discussed how surprised she was when her body was able to push past limits she considered ‘normal’ during her preparation for the part.

During an interview with Insider magazine, the star discussed the procedure.

She started everything off by admitting, “I affectionately called myself ‘an introvert with asthma before I got to play Carol Danvers and I started training first out of sheer panic, because I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, Marvel doesn’t know that I don’t even know how to walk up a hill without being out of breath’.”

“So, I started this journey thinking I’ll get strong and I had no idea. I went far beyond what I ever believed was possible for my body.”

During her conversation, Larson remembered on her physical achievements, like the excitement she felt when she was able to push a 5,000-pond Jeep with her trainer inside.

She explained the surreal sensation she was having while speaking about it “Being able to hip thrust 400 pounds, deadlift 200 pounds, and push my trainer’s Jeep, it’s a fantastic experience to understand what’s inside you is much beyond what you thought was possible. Carol is responsible for this.”