Despite breakup rumours, Kanye West and Julia Fox are still ‘going strong.’

Page Six has exclusively confirmed that Kanye West and Julia Fox are still together and doing well, despite the fact that Fox removed images with the rapper on Instagram, sparking split rumours.

According to a source close to the Uncut Gems actress, Fox made the decision to delete the photos and unfollow Kardashian fan accounts in order to avoid harsh remarks.

“She erased the images because the commentators were being so harsh and she didn’t want to deal with it,” an insider explained.

On Sunday, Fox addressed the deleting and unfollowing frenzy on her Instagram story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓙𝓾𝓵𝓲𝓪 𝓕𝓸𝔁 ☆ (@juliafox)

“Relax guys, I unfollowed the fan accounts because I got sick of seeing myself.” “Suddenly, Instagram was no longer a fun place,” she explained in a video.

“I took the f–king photographs down because I read the comments and everyone was like, ‘Oh my gosh, you definitely just put photos you looked nice in,'” she explained.

Fox’s decision to delete the photos and unfollow fan accounts followed her boyfriend West’s online outburst against his estranged wife Kim Kardashian for allowing their daughter North West to use TikTok.

The timing prompted people to wonder if Fox and West had called it quits given his ongoing feud with Kardashian.

She has recently published a fresh photo of herself with West, thanking him for celebrating her birthday.