Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 04:42 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Despite breakup rumours, Kanye West and Julia Fox are still ‘going strong.’

Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 04:42 pm
Kanye West

Despite breakup rumours, Kanye West and Julia Fox are still ‘going strong.’

Page Six has exclusively confirmed that Kanye West and Julia Fox are still together and doing well, despite the fact that Fox removed images with the rapper on Instagram, sparking split rumours.

According to a source close to the Uncut Gems actress, Fox made the decision to delete the photos and unfollow Kardashian fan accounts in order to avoid harsh remarks.

“She erased the images because the commentators were being so harsh and she didn’t want to deal with it,” an insider explained.

On Sunday, Fox addressed the deleting and unfollowing frenzy on her Instagram story.

“Relax guys, I unfollowed the fan accounts because I got sick of seeing myself.” “Suddenly, Instagram was no longer a fun place,” she explained in a video.

“I took the f–king photographs down because I read the comments and everyone was like, ‘Oh my gosh, you definitely just put photos you looked nice in,'” she explained.

Fox’s decision to delete the photos and unfollow fan accounts followed her boyfriend West’s online outburst against his estranged wife Kim Kardashian for allowing their daughter North West to use TikTok.

The timing prompted people to wonder if Fox and West had called it quits given his ongoing feud with Kardashian.

She has recently published a fresh photo of herself with West, thanking him for celebrating her birthday.

 

Read More

56 mins ago
'Larsha Peshawar' by Ali Zafar bags another huge achievement

Acclaimed singer Ali Zafar is over the moon after his hit Pashto...
1 hour ago
Burcu Kıratlı aka Gokce Hatun once again files for divorce

Famed Turkish actress Burcu Kıratlı, who essays the role of Gokce Hatun...
1 hour ago
"I am dead. Tweeting from grave", says Ali Gul Pir

Comedian Ali Gul Pir responded hilariously to the rumours of his untimely...
2 hours ago
Abida Parveen expresses love for late Lata Mangeshkar: 'She was so humble'

Legendary Sufi singer Abida Parveen paid a touching tribute to the late...
2 hours ago
Ayesha Shaikh, Chairperson BOL Media Group, Expressed Heartfelt Condolences on Lata Mangeshkar’s Death

Ayesha Shaikh, Chairperson BOL Media Group, mourned the death of Lata Mangeshkar...
2 hours ago
Kiara Advani left the fans blown away with her recent shoot

Actress Kiara Advani shared her recent photoshoot for Bazaar India and left...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Moroccan Boy Rescue
11 mins ago
Moroccan Boy Rescue: Tragic end to rescue efforts as Rayan evacuated from the well declared dead

Moroccan Boy Rescue: Workers recovered the body of a young child who...
QG VS LQ
12 mins ago
Quetta vs Lahore live score | PSL 2022 live score updates | QG VS LQ live

QG VS LQ: Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators will meet in the 15th...
PM Imran Khan to visit Russia this month on Putin's invitation
34 mins ago
PM Imran Khan to visit Russia this month on Putin’s invitation

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday confirmed that Prime...
35 mins ago
‘Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Issue Statement on Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations’

British media has begun analysing the "silence of Meghan Markle and Prince...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600