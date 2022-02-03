Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 07:14 pm
Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan to works in Netflix Thriller Heart of Stone: ‘Let’s Kick Some Ass’

Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan to works in Netflix Thriller Heart of Stone: ‘Let’s Kick Some Ass’ Photo Courtesy: Lehren

Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan are collaborating on a new film!
According to various sites, including Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter, the stars are scheduled to feature in Netflix and Skydance Media’s spy thriller Heart of Stone.

While the narrative of the film has yet to be revealed, Deadline says that Tom Harper will direct it and Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder will co-write it. Gadot, 36, will be part of a production partnership that includes Skydance, Mockingbird Pictures, and Pilot Wave Motion Pictures, among others.

Dornan, 39, and Gadot, 39, both announced their castings on their Instagram profiles, along with allusions to the Deadline story.

Gadot was recently featured in Netflix’s Red Notice, which swiftly became the streaming platform’s second most-watched film of all time after its release in early November. She made waves as the eponymous superhero in Wonder Woman (2017) and its 2020 sequel, Wonder Woman 1984.

Netflix is developing back-to-back sequels, according to Deadline, with original actors, Gal Gadot, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Ryan Reynolds set to return.

