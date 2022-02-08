Inside Waseem Badami’s star-studded birthday bash

Waseem Badami, a well-known host, and journalist, turned 37 today and celebrated his birthday on Nida Yasir’s Good Morning Pakistan, along with numerous showbiz stars.

Bushra Ansari, Ayesha Omar, and Zhalay Sarhadi, as well as child star Ahmad Shah, were all spotted at Badami’s birthday.

Check out these exclusive photos from Waseem Badami’s birthday.

Because of his charming personality and quick wit, Har Lamha Purjosh has become a household name throughout Pakistan. Waseem is one of the few journalists on television who has a sizable social media following.

