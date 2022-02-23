Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 04:35 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Jungkook of BTS makes his Billboard Hot 100 debut with ‘Stay Alive.’

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 04:35 pm
Jungkook

Jungkook of BTS makes his Billboard Hot 100 debut with ‘Stay Alive.’

Jungkook, a member of BTS, is taking over fans’ hearts with his newly-released single Stay Alive, produced by Suga, and he recently made his first ever spot on Billboard’s Hot 100.

The song, which was produced as the OST for the K-pop group’s webtoon 7Fates:CHAKHO, was published on streaming platforms on February 11 and was presented on February 5.

In a short period of time, the tune has broken a number of records, the most recent of which is its entry at No.8 on Billboard’s Global 200 (Exclusive of the United States) chart. This is the first time a song by a Korean male singer has reached the top ten.

Meanwhile, the Euphoria hit-maker debuted on No.95 in Hot 100 list.

Meanwhile, the song is making waves on Spotify, where it has broken multiple records.

The 24-year-old singer had the highest launch day of any Asian solo artist, with 4.2 million streams, and the highest debut week of any Asian solo artist, with 18.8 million streams.

 

Read More

21 mins ago
Liam Payne is being bashed for driving '10,000 miles' after pledging to decrease his carbon footprint

Fans have blasted Liam Payne for travelling 10,000 miles for a golf...
26 mins ago
Scarlett Johansson is planning to launch her own skincare line in March

A-lister in Hollywood Scarlett Johansson is the latest celebrity to enter the...
38 mins ago
Addison Rae, a TikTok star, has landed a significant film role following her popularity on Netflix

According to Deadline, Addison Rae has signed on to play Fashionista in...
51 mins ago
The Weeknd dismisses Angelina Jolie's rumoured romance with Simi Khadra PDA

The Weeknd has been spending time with his new ladylove Simi Khadra,...
1 hour ago
Kourtney Kardashian slammed for daughter Penelope's 'mature look'

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are facing backlash from the public after...
2 hours ago
Shahveer Jafry drops loved-up photos with his ladylove Ayesha

Popular vlogger Shahveer Jafry, who got married to the love of his...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Queen Elizabeth
3 mins ago
The news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death sparked panic and fury

In the midst of reports that the Queen was battling Covid-19 symptoms,...
Kate Middleton
7 mins ago
Kate Middleton seemed ‘unsure’ of her first solo trip to Denmark, Language Experts

According to a body language specialist, Kate Middleton appears apprehensive and anxious...
beijing
9 mins ago
Beijing reports 8 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING - Beijing reported eight locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases from 11...
oil
12 mins ago
Cooking oil plant resumes production

MAZAR-I-SHARIF, Afghanistan - A cooking oil plant that had been badly damaged...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600