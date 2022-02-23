Jungkook of BTS makes his Billboard Hot 100 debut with ‘Stay Alive.’

Jungkook, a member of BTS, is taking over fans’ hearts with his newly-released single Stay Alive, produced by Suga, and he recently made his first ever spot on Billboard’s Hot 100.

The song, which was produced as the OST for the K-pop group’s webtoon 7Fates:CHAKHO, was published on streaming platforms on February 11 and was presented on February 5.

In a short period of time, the tune has broken a number of records, the most recent of which is its entry at No.8 on Billboard’s Global 200 (Exclusive of the United States) chart. This is the first time a song by a Korean male singer has reached the top ten.

The Global Excl. U.S. top 10 (chart dated Feb. 19, 2022) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) February 22, 2022

Meanwhile, the Euphoria hit-maker debuted on No.95 in Hot 100 list.

Meanwhile, the song is making waves on Spotify, where it has broken multiple records.

The 24-year-old singer had the highest launch day of any Asian solo artist, with 4.2 million streams, and the highest debut week of any Asian solo artist, with 18.8 million streams.