Kanye West blocks Kim Kardashian single status from married

The divorce won’t be easy for Kim, Kanye West is back with another hurdle for Kim Kardashian, right before she can finally breathe like a single woman again.

The reality TV star and makeup tycoon is allegedly distressed over Kanye delaying their divorce, says E! News.

“Kim is still trying to get the “married” status dissolved to “single” before they finalize the divorce, but Ye has yet to sign,” says the report.

It adds: “Moving this divorce along isn’t something he’s acting quickly on, despite Kim’s efforts.”

According to the papers filed and approved in December, LA court has acknowledged Kim as a single woman, reports TMZ.

It is also speculated that Kim has wished for her maiden name to be joined back into her name back but fans wonder how it will monetarily affect her billion-dollar company, KKW Beauty, in which the ‘W’ stands for ‘West.’